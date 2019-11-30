StormTeam3: More Snow In Store for Sunday

A large winter-type storm is making for rainy and snowy conditions across the Midwest this weekend. While Saturday was a rain brushed day - dotted with pockets of snow - for many along the Minnesota-Iowa border, Sunday will be slightly different.

As the low pressure center of the storm moves into Iowa and then dives south towards Missouri on Sunday, it will drag down with it cooler air from the north. This cooler air will ensure that precipitation on Sunday will be snow, instead of the wintry mix we have experienced these past few days.

Isolated pockets of snow will begin to fall Saturday night for parts of Southern Minnesota as the rain cools. During this process, ice, freezing rain, and sleet are all possible, so be wary overnight and early Sunday morning as the roads become slippery. Wet roads will freeze overnight making for hard-to-see patches of black ice. Blowing snow could make for reduced visibility in places as winds gust to 30mph overnight and Sunday.

The rest of the snow will fall on Sunday. Snowfall rates could be moderate at times, but snow will still be on/off throughout the day. By the end of Sunday, new snowfall accumulations are likely to be between an inch or two for Southern Minnesota and center Northern Iowa, and less than an inch for northeastern Iowa.

We are tracking this system as it works across the Midwest. We can expect a colder but mostly sunny Monday as the storm moves away.