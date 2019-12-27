Clear
StormTeam3: Messy Storm to begin early Saturday morning

A winter-type storm, the effects of which will be felt for several days in a row, will start of early Saturday morning with a mixed bag of rain, snow and ice.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Between 4-8am, snow mixed with some rain, freezing rain, and ice will fall across the MN-IA border. After this time, rain will quickly move in. Rain, and sometimes heavy rain, will continue for the remainder of Saturday, through the night, and into Sunday morning. Rainfall accumulations by this time will be between 1-2 inches. Flooding will have to be monitored especially near creeks and rivers considering the already wet and frozen ground.

On Sunday afternoon, there will be a brief lapse in precipitation, with possibly a stray drizzle or flurry here and there. Temps rapidly cool Sunday from the mid 40s to the mid 20s. All wet surfaces, like roads, will freeze. On/off snow and winds gusting to 30mph begin on Monday, lasting until Tuesday morning. Between all this, travel conditions are expected to be rather poor Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

