StormTeam3: Isolated flurries and rain Friday

A mix of flurries and isolated rain will continue on and off Friday as a developing cold front moves through.

Earlier this morning brief flurries moves through most of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

This afternoon, flurries will transition into isolated pockets of rain as temperatures warm.

By around 8 pm as temperatures dip back below freezing, this light precipitation will turn into a wintery mix of rain and snow. Any rain that is left on roadways could potentially freeze overnight, so be cautious when driving.

No snow accumulation outside of a dusting is expected.