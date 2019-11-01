Clear

StormTeam3: Isolated flurries and rain Friday

Friday will be filled with on/off snow and rain.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A mix of flurries and isolated rain will continue on and off Friday as a developing cold front moves through.

Earlier this morning brief flurries moves through most of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

This afternoon, flurries will transition into isolated pockets of rain as temperatures warm.

By around 8 pm as temperatures dip back below freezing, this light precipitation will turn into a wintery mix of rain and snow. Any rain that is left on roadways could potentially freeze overnight, so be cautious when driving.

No snow accumulation outside of a dusting is expected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Cold temperatures are frozen in place
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warning Chronic Wasting Disease

Image

Section volleyball semifinals

Image

Nora Springs boy dresses up as George Mallet for Halloween

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31

Image

Trick-or-treating in the cold

Image

Car fire connected to shooting in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31

Image

Triton School Referendum

Image

Mayo Reverse Trick or Treat

Image

Cultural Sensitivity with Costumes

Community Events