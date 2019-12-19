Clear

StormTeam3: Initial Christmas Forecast - Precipitation more likely than not

Some rain and snow is likely on and around Christmas

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 8:21 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

As Christmas draws closer, and with people traveling for the holiday season, many folks are wondering about the Christmas forecast. While there is still some time for this forecast to change, we are more than happy to bring you our initial Christmas forecast.

Our extended stretch of above-average temps for the week ahead will be accompanied by a period with an increased chance for precipitation as temps begin to cool again around Christmas. This period is typical after times of above-average temps.

The Climate Prediction Center sees this, and is calling for an increased chance of precipitation between December 24th an 28th. Despite cooling temps during this time, temperatures will still be warm enough to be considered above average. We are most likely looking at temps in the 30s around Christmastime.

Computer models are beginning to indicate a small system may work through the area at Christmas. Again, still time for this to change, but the overall atmospheric pattern will be conducive to precipitation during this time frame no matter the size or strength of this system. As of now, it seems likely that a week system will pass through on Christmas and bring us some rain, but that could turn to snow if temperatures are only a few degrees colder. Soon after Christmas, as the atmosphere remains favorable for precipitation, another system may develop.

We are continuing to track this chance.

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 4°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

