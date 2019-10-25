StormTeam3: Great fall weather now before cold weather and snow chance next week.

It is still fall folks, and the next few days will certainly feel like it! Enjoy it, because all this nice weather comes crashing down next week as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Currently, an area of surface high pressure is keeping skies clear and temperatures warm throughout the upper Midwest. This will continue through Saturday and early Sunday. High temps on Saturday will be a nice 55 degrees. Great weather for all the fall activities you have been wanting to do like go apple picking, or rake some leaves.

On Sunday, a cold front will move through ushering in clouds and much colder temperatures. By Monday night, temperatures will be into the 20s, and we could see some sporadic snow showers here or there that continue through Tuesday morning. Luckily, this is the only chance for precipitation in the forecast for now. Halloween will have a high only in the upper 30s - a cold fall day no doubt.