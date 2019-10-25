Clear

StormTeam3: Great fall weather now before cold weather and snow chance next week.

This weekend might be the best time to do all those fall activities you have been meaning to, because the weather is about to get cold fast.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

It is still fall folks, and the next few days will certainly feel like it! Enjoy it, because all this nice weather comes crashing down next week as temperatures drop into the 30s. 

Currently, an area of surface high pressure is keeping skies clear and temperatures warm throughout the upper Midwest. This will continue through Saturday and early Sunday. High temps on Saturday will be a nice 55 degrees. Great weather for all the fall activities you have been wanting to do like go apple picking, or rake some leaves.

On Sunday, a cold front will move through ushering in clouds and much colder temperatures. By Monday night, temperatures will be into the 20s, and we could see some sporadic snow showers here or there that continue through Tuesday morning. Luckily, this is the only chance for precipitation in the forecast for now. Halloween will have a high only in the upper 30s - a cold fall day no doubt.

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
