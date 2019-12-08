StormTeam3: Everything concerning Monday's snow storm, Tuesday's arctic blast

On Monday, an Alberta Clipper type storm will roll through the upper Midwest. Ahead of this storm, some fog, potentially dense, will develop in the early hours of Monday as moisture in the atmosphere increases. There is a low chance for some freezing drizzle to develop in places. This could slicken roads in some spots early Monday morning while visibility is already low, so poor driving conditions need to be considered.

The storm will move into our neck of the woods by around 8am. It will snow considerably from this time until around noon. Within this window lasting a few hours, snow accumulations will be moderate; between 1-2 inches in parts of Southern MN, and slightly less in parts of Northern Iowa.

After the bulk of the snow passes at noon, winds will quickly increase behind the storm. Winds Monday afternoon will be between 15-25mph out of the Northwest, with gusts pushing close to 40mph. Blowing snow will be a concern considering these strong winds along with the easily-moved light and dry nature of the snow expected to fall. Poor visibility with blowing is expected to last through the rest of the evening.

After the snow on Monday, temperatures will quickly drop from around 30 degrees to around 0 degrees overnight Monday. Wind chills overnight Monday will also be around -15 degrees. This cold is associated with a mass of arctic air that will descend upon the upper Midwest following the storm. Fortunately, the cold and the wind with this Arctic blast are both looking a little less intense today than they have been the past couple of days. Nonetheless, daily high temps Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper single digits (around 8 degrees). Daytime wind chills up to -15. Overnight wind chills could exceed -20 degrees.

Temperatures these cold call for serious precautions to avoid frost bite. Bundle up as much as possible, and limit time outdoors. The cold will subside Thursday, but there is a continued chance for occasional snow next weekend.