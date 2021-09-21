StormTeam3: Dry Pattern Rundown

As we head into the Fall season we are looking at a rather dry start.

Following the passing of what has been our first true cold front on Monday, we are welcoming the arrival of some fall-like temperatures moving through the week. With that, we are also seeing a dry start to the season as we are forecasting drier than average conditions over the next 6-10 days. What does this mean?

Based on the latest 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center, we are forecasted to range between 50-60% likely to see below-average rainfall from September 26-30th. On top of this, we are also forecasted in the 8-14 day range to be in the 40-50% likely range. This dry spell rings good news for early harvest.

Although we are forecasted to remain dry, this does not mean that we won't see any rainfall. This forecast means that we will see below-average values from what we would normally see during this stretch of the year. High pressure controlling the forecast over the next week will help to displace systems to our East keeping us on the drier side of the spectrum.