StormTeam3: Double Trouble - Back to Back morning snow expected

As temperatures warm over the next two days, moisture in the atmosphere will also increase. As a result of this and two passing weak disturbances in the atmosphere, we will be faced with back to back morning snow events. Fortunately for us, total snow amounts don't look to be too much.

Thursday morning, snow will begin around 5am, primarily in parts of Southern MN. Snow will continue at a light rate throughout the morning until around 11am. Total accumulation looks to be less than an inch for most of the area. Some poor driving conditions can be expected as visibility will be reduced with snow, and some roads will become slippery.

On Friday, a very similar system moves through the area, this time beginning around 9 am. Snow accumulations can also be expected to be more widespread, but total amounts are still looking to be slightly below an inch.

Between Wednesday and Friday evening, total accumulations could be around 2 inches in areas close to Olmsted and Fillmore co.Totals around an inch or just above an inch for the rest of the area.