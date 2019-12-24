Clear
StormTeam3: Dense Fog Advisory Overnight and Christmas Morning

Dense fog will develop overnight for parts of the area, especially southeastern MN.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory beginning at 9pm tonight for all of Southeastern MN and Winnebago county in Iowa. Expect patchy fog with visibilities under one mile tonight and into tomorrow morning. Fog could be freezing fog in areas that dip below 32 degrees. Freezing drizzle will be possible early Christmas morning making for slippery conditions on some roadways. Be alert tonigth and tomorrow morning when driving,

Some freezing drizzle overnight
