StormTeam3: Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Tuesday AM

Similar to this morning, we are once again looking at the chance for thick fog across the area heading into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM CDT Tuesday for Mitchell and Floyd Counties in Iowa and Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, and Mower Counties in Minnesota.

Similarly, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM CDT Tuesday for Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, and Cerro Gordo Counties in Iowa.

Expect the possibility of visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog as you head out the door Tuesday. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility should be expected.

A few reminders when traveling on foggy roadways:

- Slow down in heavily fogged areas

- Leave extra room between you and other vehicles in front of you

- Use Low Beam Headlights

- Take extra caution driving through school zones.