StormTeam3: Cool Evening Ahead

A cold front on Tuesday brought the risk for strong to even severe storms across the entire viewing area. What the front left behind has been a cool start to Fall.

For this evening, we will really feel the effects of the passing front with overnight lows dipping into the lower 40s across the viewing area. Given that clear skies is on the menu, enhanced clearing across the area will allow for some cooler conditions outside of the cities, potentially seeing upper 30s to start Wednesday.

Through the morning high pressure will sit tight giving us some clear skies to start, aiding the ability for us to exit the cooler values for some comfortable 60s by the late afternoon. Daytime highs ranging in the mid to upper 60s are expected with northerly winds still in play. Those won't be changing till we approach Friday as the passing of a system to our north will open up the opportunity for a brief shower and a return to southerly winds, before a weak cold front follows.