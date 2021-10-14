StormTeam3: Crisp Fall Temps Arrive For Upcoming Weekend

A chilly start this morning as we woke up to temperatures in the lower 40s with wind chill values in the upper 30s as leftover winds from yesterday's system still remained this morning.

Heading into Friday and the upcoming weekend, expect the cool and tranquil weather to remain as temperatures on Friday will only reach into the middle 50s, with overnight low dipping back into the upper 30s ahead of Saturday morning. The cooler air will take a three-day trip across the Midwest (today, tomorrow, and Saturday) before we see a return to temperatures close to 70 by Monday.

Have no fear, by midweek next week, we could be seeing temperatures returning to the mid to upper 50s once again as we slowly work through the fall transitional season.