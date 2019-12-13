StormTeam3: Colder temps this weekend, with a quiet week ahead.

Photo Gallery 2 Images
After a few rounds of snow this past week, the weather for the week ahead is thankfully looking a bit quiet. However, temps will take a dip this weekend as a mass of arctic air descends on the Upper Midwest
High temps will drop to the mid to low teens Saturday. Overnight temps Saturday into Sunday morning will continue to drop to all the way below with wind chills approaching 20 degrees below zero. High temps Sunday will be around 10 degrees.
For the remainder of the work week, temperatures will slowly begin to creep upward. By Thursday, high pressure air associated with warmer air form the south should seep into the upper Midwest, and bring us some slightly above normal temps (low 30s)
