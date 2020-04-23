StormTeam3: Cloudy Skies Return

Clouds currently cover a good portion of the area this Thursday morning, blocking sunshine during what's usually our time to warm up the quickest. Although the cloud cover will be a driving force against warmer temps, we can't blame them completely. Northeastern winds will be blowing in cooler air from central Wisconsin. The clouds and cooler air combined will halt temperatures from getting anywhere as near as we did on Wednesday (some reaching the 80s) but temps will still fall near the daily norm. Plan for north Iowa to see a little more sunshine, warming into the mid to upper 60s, and southern Minnesota to top off in the low to mid 60s.