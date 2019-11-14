StormTeam3: Clouds Clearing Thursday

Photo Gallery 1 Images
After a cloudy and snowy Wednesday, everything clears on Thursday with the passage of an area of high pressure.
Clouds will swiftly move out during the morning hours leaving the way for a sunny Thursday.
It will still feel rather cold, however, with highs only in the mid-20s. The clouds return Friday, as do warmer temps in the mid-30s. Our next chance for snow returns overnight Saturday, but the chance and amounts should they accumulate will be low. Early next week brings a slight warm-up with highs around 40 degrees.
Today: Becoming Sunny
Highs: Mid 20s
Winds: NW 5-10
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Near 20
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 30s
Winds: SE 5-10
