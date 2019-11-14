StormTeam3: Clouds Clearing Thursday

After a cloudy and snowy Wednesday, everything clears on Thursday with the passage of an area of high pressure.

Clouds will swiftly move out during the morning hours leaving the way for a sunny Thursday.

It will still feel rather cold, however, with highs only in the mid-20s. The clouds return Friday, as do warmer temps in the mid-30s. Our next chance for snow returns overnight Saturday, but the chance and amounts should they accumulate will be low. Early next week brings a slight warm-up with highs around 40 degrees.

Today: Becoming Sunny

Highs: Mid 20s

Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds

Lows: Near 20

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny

Highs: Mid 30s

Winds: SE 5-10