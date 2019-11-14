Clear
StormTeam3: Clouds Clearing Thursday

After a cloudy and snowy Wednesday, everything clears on Thursday with the passage of an area of high pressure.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 7:52 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Clouds will swiftly move out during the morning hours leaving the way for a sunny Thursday.

It will still feel rather cold, however, with highs only in the mid-20s. The clouds return Friday, as do warmer temps in the mid-30s. Our next chance for snow returns overnight Saturday, but the chance and amounts should they accumulate will be low. Early next week brings a slight warm-up with highs around 40 degrees.

Today: Becoming Sunny
Highs: Mid 20s
Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Near 20
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 30s
Winds: SE 5-10

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
