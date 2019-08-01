StormTeam3: Chance for rain into this weekend

While cloud-clearing surface level high pressure remains in place for the forseable future, moisture is being brought in from winds out of the southwest that will attempt to fuel a few showers through this weekend. The best chance for this will be Saturday when a weak distrubance moves in from the west that could provide the instability needed for some storms to flare up in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, conditions this weekend will be mostly sunny with clouds working their way in and out at times. Highs int he mid 80's with lows in the mid 60's.

On Monday, a low pressure system to our North will swing a cold front down through the area. This will most likley bring about some showers and potentially even thunderstorms, but this is all dependent on how strong the present surface high pressure is at this time. Despite this uncertainty, Monday looks to be our best chance for rain. We have only had one day of measurable rain the past 12 days, so some showers would not be too unwelcomed.

Into the rest of the workweek, summerlike conditions remain as Tuesday onward looks to be mostly sunny, passing clouds, with highs in the low to mid 80's and lows dipping down into the low 60's after the cold front Monday moves through.

