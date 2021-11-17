StormTeam3: Breezy and Cool Today

Don't expect much of a warm-up today as we will find ourselves hovering in the low to mid-40s.

Breezy conditions will once again allow wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Working into the late afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall back into the low 40s and as the sun sets, we will quickly find ourselves falling through the 30s before overnight lows reach the mid-20s.

Winds will remain on the breezy side through the afternoon and early evening with the possibility of wind gusts up to 30 mph, but I wouldn't count out the possibility of gusts exceeding that. If you haven't done so already, secure outdoor patio furniture and bring in any outdoor trash cans as strong wind gusts will blow them away.