StormTeam3: Back to back to back to back snow on the way

Warning.

Turn away if you don't like snow.

After many weeks of rather mild winter conditions, real winter is coming back. We will be impacted by a total of four different snow systems over the course of the week ahead. Yes, four. The first one, a small shortwave disturbance, arrives Sunday afternoon. Clouds will increase during the morning hours ahead of the disturbance. Snow will begin around 2-3pm in Hancock, Winnebago, and Freeborn counties. Snow will begin around 4-6pm to the east in Olmsted and Fillmore counties. The disturbance will continue dropping snow as it moves east over the course of Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. Accumulations during this time will be at least 1 inch, with most places seeing around 2-3 inches. Data is showing a layer of warmer air above the surface come Sunday afternoon, which will allow for greater moisture ratios than usual. Because of this, the potential exists for some isolated areas to see 4 inches at most. Snow ends by midnight throughout the area. Expect a winter weather advisory to be placed for this time period as snow makes for some slippery roads. The Monday morning commute could be impacted if roads remain slippery after the snow ends.

Round number two comes just 24 hours later. A second disturbance will move off the rocky mountains and bring us another round of snow overnight Monday. There is potential for this system to drop a few more inches of snow (1-3) on top of the several we will have received the day before. There will also likely be some freezing rain sprinkled in here as well. The Tuesday morning commute looks to take a hit if the timing of this system holds.

Round three. Wednesday. This one will likely be the tamest of them all. As of now, this one has a low chance to drop anything more then 2 inches of snow, and will likely drop much less due to limited moisture and atmospheric instability. There is even a chance this disturbance misses us completely. This is far enough out in the future where changes in the forecast are expected. For now, it looks to be a midday Wednesday event.

Round four. Friday. This one is almost a week out, meaning there is plenty of room for change, but it is still worthy of our attention. Computer models are in agreement of a large snowstorm taking shape across the Midwest around this time. It will be difficult for us to avoid this one given the expected size. Expected accumulations range from less than an inch all the way to eight inches depending on the track. Again, still time for this to change, but it's fair at this point to expect some snow.

The take away. Get your snow shovels and your snow boots out. Winter is back.