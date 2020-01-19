Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam3: Arctic air in place with wind chills below zero

Through Tuesday, be wary of wind chills below zero degrees.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 4:51 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 6 Images

The wind chill advisory issued yesterday expired today at noon across Southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa. However, the advisory is still in place in Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, and Hancock counties in Iowa until 9am tomorrow. It is still bitterly cold outside. Wind chills are still 10 to 20 degrees below zero, while raw temps are only in the single digits throughout most of the area. Bundle up as much as possible.

This cold comes from a mass of arctic air that has moved in behind Friday and Saturday's snow storm. Expect wind chills below zero to persist through Tuesday. 

With raw temps just above zero the next two days, the atmosphere will be able to produce an occasional very light flurry of snow as clouds roll past. No accumulation is expected, but do keep in mind that some roads are still slippery from Friday's snow and freezing rain.

We are tracking another good chance for precipitation from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures here will be in the mid 30s, so this precipitation could be either rain or snow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -12°
Cold air in place for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/18 2

Image

Sean Weather 1/18

Image

Rochester Fire captains promoted

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Community Events