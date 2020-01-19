StormTeam3: Arctic air in place with wind chills below zero

The wind chill advisory issued yesterday expired today at noon across Southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa. However, the advisory is still in place in Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, and Hancock counties in Iowa until 9am tomorrow. It is still bitterly cold outside. Wind chills are still 10 to 20 degrees below zero, while raw temps are only in the single digits throughout most of the area. Bundle up as much as possible.

This cold comes from a mass of arctic air that has moved in behind Friday and Saturday's snow storm. Expect wind chills below zero to persist through Tuesday.

With raw temps just above zero the next two days, the atmosphere will be able to produce an occasional very light flurry of snow as clouds roll past. No accumulation is expected, but do keep in mind that some roads are still slippery from Friday's snow and freezing rain.

We are tracking another good chance for precipitation from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures here will be in the mid 30s, so this precipitation could be either rain or snow.