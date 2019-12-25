Clear
StormTeam3: Another round of thick Christmas fog expected

Another Dense Fog Advisory has been issued.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

As conditions remain cloudy and muggy this Christmas, another round of fog is expected to develop overnight. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of Southern Minnesota and parts of Northern Iowa, including Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth counties. This advisory goes into effect at 9pm tonight, and expires 9am Thursday. 

Patchy fog, with visibilites sometimes less than that of a quarter mile, will begin developing tonight between 7-10pm. Most of the fog will move out Thursday morning by around 8am. This fog could be freezing fog in areas where the temperatures dips below freezing. Tonight's forecast low temp is exactly the freezing point of 32 degrees. There could be a few small isolated patches of drizzle tomorrow morning as well.

All this fog comes amid a stationary front that has been cutting through Northern Iowa for the past 2 days. On and north of this front is where winds are light enough, and where humidity is high enough, for fog to develop. This front will move out on Friday.  

Watch for low visibility tonight and tomorrow morning when driving.

The warm weather soon moves out
