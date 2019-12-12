Clear

StormTeam3: Another round of light snow for Friday

Snow will begin around 9am, and the bulk of it moves out by 4pm.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

As snow fell early Thursday across most of the region, another round of snow is on the way for Friday, but this time snow does look to be a bit more widespread, and will start a but later in the morning.

As a a weak 'shortwave' disturbance from Montana moves into Minnesota tomorrow morning, snow will begin falling around 9-10am. Luckily for most this is just after the morning commute. However, the bulk of the snow will not move out until around 2-4pm, leaving roads slippery for the afternoon drive home.

Snowfall accumulations will be similar to Thursday, with most places seeing less than an inch of snow, with higher amounts the further north you are. Rochester and Owatonna will likely see an inch, or just above an inch, each. Places like Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Floyd counties will not see much more than a dusting, but accumulations of up to an inch are still possible should any banding occur in the system.

A light wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle is possible here and there after 4pm Friday. No accumulations from this are expected as precipitation will be very light, but any freezing drizzle would enhance the slipperiness of the roads.

