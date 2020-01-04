Clear

StormTeam3: A windy Sunday in store

Along with wind, Minnesota could see some brief freezing rain and snow early Sunday

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 5 Images

A strong cold front is expected to work its way into the area tomorrow morning, bringing with it a both a chance for some mixed precipitation and strong winds. 

This cold front will sweep across the state of Minnesota early tomorrow morning, producing snow as it swiftly treks its way towards Wisconsin. The tail end of this cold front will sweep along the MN-IA border. Between the hours of 5-8am, some light snow and freezing rain will be possible. Chances for this are higher in Southern Minnesota than in North Iowa. The combination of snow and freezing rain could make for some slippery roads here and there. No significant accumulation is expected. 

After the cold front passes, winds will quickly ramp up to around 25mph out of the Northwest. Winds will be gusting to up to 40mph around in the hours before noon. Move light objects indoors during this time period, and be careful when walking on snow or ice so as to not get knocked off your feet.

The wind will slow to around 15mph Sunday night, and diminish below 10mph on Monday. Monday looks to have high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
A windy Sunday in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime: Hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/3

Image

2020: Take Care of Your Mental Health

Image

North Iowa Bulls first game in arena

Image

Legalizing recreational marijuana in MN and IA

Image

Raising Awareness for Mighty Myles

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/3 (SNOW UPDATE)

Image

Parks and Rec gets new office space

Image

Toward Zero Death

Community Events