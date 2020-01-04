StormTeam3: A windy Sunday in store

A strong cold front is expected to work its way into the area tomorrow morning, bringing with it a both a chance for some mixed precipitation and strong winds.

This cold front will sweep across the state of Minnesota early tomorrow morning, producing snow as it swiftly treks its way towards Wisconsin. The tail end of this cold front will sweep along the MN-IA border. Between the hours of 5-8am, some light snow and freezing rain will be possible. Chances for this are higher in Southern Minnesota than in North Iowa. The combination of snow and freezing rain could make for some slippery roads here and there. No significant accumulation is expected.

After the cold front passes, winds will quickly ramp up to around 25mph out of the Northwest. Winds will be gusting to up to 40mph around in the hours before noon. Move light objects indoors during this time period, and be careful when walking on snow or ice so as to not get knocked off your feet.

The wind will slow to around 15mph Sunday night, and diminish below 10mph on Monday. Monday looks to have high temperatures in the mid 30s.