StormTeam3: Warmer temperatures invite a chance for storms overnight Monday

A warm up Monday invites an equal cool down, along with showers and storms, early Tuesday morning

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 6:09 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

We have been shivering in below normal winter-like temperatures for the past few days. Will we see a warm-up? Well, I have good news and bad news.

Good news: Temperatures Monday will rise into the low 50s as clouds clear and the sun comes out! The broad and very cold low-pressure system spinning over the upper Midwest is moving on its way out.

Bad news: Another cold front (albeit weaker) will move in late Monday night fueling showers and even a few storms through Tuesday morning. With this, Tuesday will also be significantly more cloudy along with high temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 40s.

A developing low-pressure system late Monday will be the culprit for the cold front, but the whole system itself will still remain fairly weak. Showers and storms Tuesday will not become severe, but it will remain quite breezy Tuesday. Some more showers could return late Tuesday as colder air wraps back around from the north. There is a chance for a small snow shower or two Tuesday night, but this chance is low and no accumulation is expected regardless.

Let's end on some more good news though...

Good news: High pressure moving in Thursday and Friday will make for mostly sunny and warm conditions with highs in the low 60s. Fantastic fall weather.

Warmer weather is set to return this week
