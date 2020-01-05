StormTeam3: A warm Monday begets a rollercoaster of a week ahead

After a windy but warm Sunday, another warm day is in store. High temps on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s, with increasing clouds as the day goes on. A passing disturbance brings a slight chance for some snow on Monday night between 8-11pm, but any snowfall will be very light. No accumulation is expected.

On Tuesday, a cold front backed by high pressure moves in behind the disturbance. This will plunge high temperatures down into the 20s (which is the average this time of year). Overnight lows on Tuesday will be in the upper single digits. Temps warm briefly again on Thursday to near 40 degrees. This comes with a chance for snow/rain Thursday evening when another cold front moves in, and those temperatures tumble back down into the 20s for Friday and Saturday.

Looking at early next week, this pattern of roller coaster temperatures looks to hold. With warm temps holding strong in the Southeast US, and colder temps also holding strong in the Northwest. We in the upper Midwest find ourselves stuck in the middle. The Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, sees this too, and have forecasted so in their climate outlook for next week.

Given our current placement in this weather pattern, without any change in sight, we can expect more up and down temperatures, along with an occasional dash of snow/rain, through next week.