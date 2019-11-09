Clear

StormTeam3: A potentially record breaking cold for Veteran's Day

Some records could shatter like a sheet of ice on Monday as temperatures plunge.

While the past month has been colder than usual, that trend isn't going to buck quite yet. In fact, things are about to get a whole lot colder. So cold in fact that we could be shattering some records come Monday. 

On Sunday, a mass of cold arctic air will descend over the eastern half of the United States, including the midwest, as the jet stream here takes a dive south. This will be felt on Sunday as a strong cold front quickly moving through the upper Midwest. By Monday, temperatures are forecast to be 30 below what is normal for this time of year! (The normal high and low temps for Vetaran's Day are 46 and 26 respectively).

If you do the math here, that means we are indeed looking at wickedly cold temperatures - potentially even below zero on Monday night. As of now, the forecast temperatures on Monday are a high of 18 degrees, and a low of -2 degrees. These are temperatures we would come to expect in mi January and February. 

These cold temperatures will stick around until late Wednesday when conditions will gradually begin to warm again.

We may be able to look forward to a much needed warm up come early next week after this polar blast passes.

An intense polar cold blast will arrive on Sunday.
