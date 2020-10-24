Clear
StormTeam3: A light but sticking snow for Sunday

Snow will be heavier to our west.

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 7:29 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 7 Images

More snow is expected to be stuck on the ground across the area by Monday morning, but it shouldn't be enough to see any major impacts.

A large area of low pressure in the upper part of the atmosphere will invite gradual uplift and colder temps into the region, meaning that the air will be primed for producing a light snow all day long, and that is exactly what will happen. 

Snow will begin falling in Southern Minnesota soon after midnight Saturday and in the early morning hours of Sunday. Snow will gradually move into Iowa later around noon on Sunday. This rather light snow will fall on/off over the course of the entire rest for the day and night. Accumulations in our area will total 1-2", with a potential for isolated amounts near 3", and 2-4" west of I-35. Given the fact that things will accumulate at a slow speed, plows should be able to get a decent handle on the snow as it falls, but caution should still be taken when driving in snow.

The idea of a narrow band of heavier snow somewhere across the area is still a slight concern, as it was on Friday, but this narrow band looks more likely to make its home further to our west and southwest somewhere in or near South Dakota or Nebraska, where frontogenic forcings (weather thanks too stronger cold/warm fronts) will be stronger.

Snow ends overnight Sunday, with frigid arctic air moving in Monday making for high temps only in the 20s and wind chills all day in the teens! A potentially record breaking day. A warm up looks to arrive around the start of November. 

