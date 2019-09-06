StormTeam3: A cool, cloudy, and considerably rainy weekend in store.

On Friday, an area of surface high pressure moved in from central Canada. This cleared out cloud cover considerably on Friday, but this Candian system has also slowly brought with it cooler than normal temperatures. Combined with a few other factors, this cooler air will make for a very cloudy weekend.

On Saturday, this high pressure will move out to the east, allowing widespread clouds to start building in the area midday and quickly making for overcast conditions by the afternoon. Upper level winds from the northwest will work to maintain cooler than normal temperatures, while also carrying enough energy to induce this widespread cloud cover. Rain chances during Saturday will be low as conditions at the surface will be mostly dry. Chances increase in the late afternoon as a little bit of humidity starts to work in from the east while simultaneously also building in the upper levels. High temps on Saturday will be in the upper 60s, possibly reaching 70 degrees if cloud cover holds off even for a little bit longer than forecast.

Chances for rain increase dramatically on Sunday, when further humidity from the east will help spur continual showers throughout the day as a weak disturbance moves into the area. High temperatures on Sunday may only reach 65 degrees, if that!

As temperatures begin to increase on Monday and Tuesday, cloud cover will gradually decrease. However, this increase in temperatures will provide the energy needed for storms to begin popping on Monday and Tuesday. The chance for severe storms looks low, but we are continuing to watch for changes in the forecast.

In other news, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for greater than a 50% chance of warmer than average temperatures for 8-14 days from now. Combined with their 6-10 day outlook, and next weeks already likely warmup, and it seems that the next two weeks will be warmer than average despite this weekends cooler forecast. We could see high temperatures near 8- these next two weeks, perhaps a last breath of summer.