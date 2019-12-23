Clear

StormTeam3: A cloudy Christmas under the tree

Despite a cloudy Christmas, it will be much warmer than normal

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

These warm temperatures we have had the past couple of days? Well here's some good news, they are only going to continue. For Christmas, we can expect temps during the day in the mid to upper 30s, topping out with A daily high temp near 40 degrees. This is a full 15 degrees above the normal high temp for this time of year (25 degrees). 

At this time, the warm air will begin to slowly move out, and the introduction of colder air from the north will spur some destabilization in the atmosphere. Because of this, there is a chance we could see some light drizzle Christmas night and into Thursday morning.

A lot of the snow present throughout the area just last week will have melted come Christmas morning. While I expect snow will still be on the ground in large mounds and behind buildings, most of the ground snow will have melted. That is what a week of 40ish degree temperatures will do. So for many in the area it will not be a full fledged white Christmas. 

