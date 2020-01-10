StormTeam3: A brutal winter storm to our Southeast

A strong winter storm that will rage across the country this weekend is going to skate just to our southeast. A result I am sure many folks here are happy with.

While winter storm warnings, watches, and advisories to our south and east. Folks in Southern Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa are expecting some heavy snow and ice tonight as the storm moves through. Travel in these areas will surely be of concern. Our latest computer model data is indicating that the line of heavy snowfall is expected to just barely miss us. However, the areas closest to this line could still see some effects tonight. This includes Charles City, Howard county, and Fillmore county. Charles City in particular has the greatest chance of seeing some snow fall tonight, with some models indicating at most 2 inches of snow falling between 6 and 10pm Friday. This seems aggressive, and it is likely Charles City will see less. Nonetheless, any slight change in where the storm tracks to our southeast could mean the difference between Charles City seeing a trace amount of snow and two inches of snow.

The rest of the area will likely see some trace snow tonight as the storm skirts to the southeast.

Many more snow chances are expected over the coming week. Snow chances on Sunday evening, Monday night, and Wednesday have the potential to drop a couple inches of snow EACH. We are continuing to track all this snow.