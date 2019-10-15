Clear

StormTeam3: A breezy Tuesday as we hold off on a warm up until later this week.

A weak cold front will swing through Tuesday, hold temperatures down and whip up some gusty winds.

Will temperatures finally climb out from the 30s this week?

They will, but fist we have to get through another cold front.

A developing cold front that will pass through our area around 11am Tuesday will fuel increased clouds and cooler temperatures Tuesday. With a high temp only near 50 on Tuesday and increasing clouds throughout the day, it will be a fairly gloomy October day. We could see a few small isolated showers Tuesday afternoon, but nothing burdensome.

A bigger story is the wind. Winds following the cold front will be out of the northwest near 20mph, gusting to over 30mph at times. Hold on to your hats out there today folks.

Conditions remain cold and cloudy Wednesday as northerly wind funnels cold air into our area. Luckily, temperatures warm towards the weekend into the mid 60s.

