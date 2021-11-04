StormTeam3: 60s Are Back For The Weekend

A rare opportunity has graced Southern Minnesota and North Iowa this upcoming weekend as we are expected to reach the 60s for daytime highs.

All week we have discussed the departure of a high-pressure system to our southeast, returning southerly winds back to the region. This is only the beginning. On Friday, a low-pressure system in Canada will move east, swinging a rather extended warm front south that will sit just north of the viewing area. This warm front will aid in the arrival of some warmer air to the area, ahead of another major cool down by the end of next week.

On top of the warm-up, we are expecting a helpful serving of sun this weekend, making it the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy these rare, and unseasonable temperatures.

For the month of November, we look to remain mild as once again we fall in an equal chance of either seeing above-average temperatures or below. This is similar to our winter outlook as through the months of December, January, and February we fall in the same category.