Clear

StormTeam3: Below-average temperatures are sticking around

The Month of October saw 20 days (out of 31) below the daily average, with more below average temperatures still in store.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 8:47 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 9:09 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

If it has felt colder than usual over the past month, well that's because it has been.

For the month of October, 21 out of 31 days were below the normal daily temperature. (21 days because Halloween today will be another below normal day). 

The average daily departure from normal was -3.8 degrees. All in all a cold month for sure.

But will these cold temperatures stick around???

Unfortunately, that looks to be the case. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a greater than 90% chance for colder than average temperatures for the upper Midwest between November 5th- and 9th. And with our forecasted temperatures over the next week never breaking 50 degrees, (for late October and early November, the normal daily high temperatures are in the mid to low 50s). In other words, it will remain quite cold next week. Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.

These below average temperatures are not pervasive across the entire globe however. When looking at the current temperature anomalies, the central United States is the only part of the on the planet with significantly warmer temperatures. This data come from NASA. And was plotted by the University of Maine.

From a meteorologist's perspective, I am expecting a return to normal or even slightly above average temperatures sometime Mid-Late November. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Image

SAW: Kaden Thomas

Image

paint the town pink tease bear

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

Community Events