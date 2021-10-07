StormTeam3: Weekend Rain Chances

Following the departure of a rather weak upper-level system tomorrow, chances for showers exist moving into Sunday.

A weak upper-level low has been working north through the day today, allowing for us to see some light and spotty showers along with a dense overcast layer of cloud coverage. This setup has kept temperatures in the 60s for much of the day. As the system departs to the northeast overnight and through the early morning hours on Friday, we will be turning our attention to the west as a stronger low-pressure system develops across the Dakotas and drifts east into northwestern and north-central Minnesota by Sunday morning.

The approaching system will allow for some warmer conditions on Saturday as a warm front moves through initially, prior to the arrival of the associated cold front quickly catching up behind it. As the cold front passes early Sunday morning, the opportunity for a few passing showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible. Confidence in rain chances still remains low for now.

Once the front passes, cooler and close to average daytime highs are to be expected for Monday with the possibility of a few rain chances early in the day.

Looking ahead to next week, models have been hinting at the passing of a few systems through the week, aiding rain chances. Confidence in this forecast past Tuesday remains low for now as it is past the 120-hour forecast range for reality.