StormTeam3: Snow to roll across the area this evening

Expect hazardous driving conditions tonight and possibly early tomorrow morning

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 1:42 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

What will be a snowy week ahead will kick off on Sunday evening with a disturbance swiftly moving across Iowa and Minnesota.

Early Sunday afternoon, a narrow band of snow was falling across portions of the area. This band will slowly move north over the course of the afternoon. This narrow band is a surface front associated with a shortwave disturbance in the atmosphere moving towards Iowa and Minnesota from the southwest. The center of this disturbance will arrive around 7pm, and heavier snow will begin falling across the entire area. Expect heavy snow to fall for a couple of hours, ending between 11pm-1am.

Accumulations will be 1-3" during this time. The snow is expected to be quite dry and fluffy. Good for shoveling, bad for snowballs. Because this fluffy snow takes up more space than normal snow, we could see some isolated areas getting near 4 inches. 

Hazardous travel will be likely during and after this period as roads will quickly become slippery. This could extend into the Monday morning commute for some where plows have not yet gotten to the snow.

More chances of snow are on the way for the week. Monday night will see a mix of freezing rain and snow that could make for a messy Tuesday morning commute. Accumulations again look to be 1-3" in Southern Minnesota. Northern Iowa is likely to see a bit less. 

Another chance comes on Wednesday. There is still large uncertainties in where this disturbance will track, but snow is expected close to our area even if we don't get the snow. Potential here for a few inches.

Models are in agreement that a large winter storm will take shape across the Midwest Friday. Snow is likely. Still to early to forecast accumulations, but there is potential for 6"+ depending on where the center of the storm sets up.

