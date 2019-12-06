StormTeam3: A pleasant Saturday before Winter roars back

StormTeam3 is tracking a a return of winter like conditions next week with snow on the way Monday, and an arctic blast of frigid cold air Tuesday and Wednesday. But before this pattern change, we will be able to enjoy one more mild Autumn weekend.

Saturday will be the nicest day this weekend, with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the afternoon nearing 40 degrees. Winds will be between 5-15mph out of the south, bringing warmer air into our area. Saturday is the perfect day to get outside, hang Christmas lights, and finish any outdoor activities.

Winds will suddenly shift Sunday to be out of the north, signalling a return to cooler conditions to come, but highs Sunday will still be able to reach into the mid 30s.

Monday brings snow and windy conditions, with accumulations between 1-2 inches for most of the area, and winds gusting near 30mph. Tuesday and Wednesday will see daily high temps in the single digits, and overnight wind chills near -30 degrees.

So get outside this weekend and enjoy the weather :)