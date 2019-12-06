Clear

StormTeam3: A pleasant Saturday before Winter roars back

Winter is about to come back full steam ahead.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 1 Images

StormTeam3 is tracking a a return of winter like conditions next week with snow on the way Monday, and an arctic blast of frigid cold air Tuesday and Wednesday. But before this pattern change, we will be able to enjoy one more mild Autumn weekend.

Saturday will be the nicest day this weekend, with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the afternoon nearing 40 degrees. Winds will be between 5-15mph out of the south, bringing warmer air into our area. Saturday is the perfect day to get outside, hang Christmas lights, and finish any outdoor activities.

Winds will suddenly shift Sunday to be out of the north, signalling a return to cooler conditions to come, but highs Sunday will still be able to reach into the mid 30s.

Monday brings snow and windy conditions, with accumulations between 1-2 inches for most of the area, and winds gusting near 30mph. Tuesday and Wednesday will see daily high temps in the single digits, and overnight wind chills near -30 degrees.

So get outside this weekend and enjoy the weather :)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
It's about to get coooold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron Middle School Awarded $100k

Image

Operation Christmas Eve

Image

Deputy Chief retiring

Image

Youth Climate Strike

Image

Creating an Alzheimer's Friendly Holiday

Image

AM Espresso

Image

Feast

Image

Uber Assaults

Image

Making a difference this holiday season

Image

New loan program to help farmers

Community Events