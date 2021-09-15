StormTeam: Sunny, warm, and windy conditions for your Thursday

We've got more sunshine in the forecast for Thursday! It will be a tad windy through with southerly winds of 15-30 mph and a few gusts over 30 mph. That southerly wind will boost temperatures up into the lower 80s, ahead of a cold front, which will cool us down for Friday.
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 8:41 PM
