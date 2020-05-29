StormTeam 3:Temps reaching for 90 degrees early next week

Get outside this weekend while temperatures are mild and humidity is low, because the summer heat is coming early next week.

Southerly winds late Sunday will begin pushing heat and humidity our way. Monday will feature dew points in the 60s, temps in the 80s, breezy conditions, and a slight chance for storms. Tuesday is even hotter, with temps peaking in the low 90s, and dew points in the low 70s.

The rest of next weak will still feature high temps in the 80s. So if you are not a fan of the heat, enjoy the weather now.