StormTeam 3:Rainfall totals form Thursday-Friday

Rainfall totals from Thursday at noon through Friday at noon show that some areas received considerable amounts of rainfall.

Swaledale in Cerro Gordo county recorded 3.03 inches the past 24 hours! Nearby Mason City was still able to record 1.72 inches.

Rainfall totals are a bit lower in Minnesota, with Austin recording 1.10 inches and Rochester only recording 0.40 inches. This was in part due to lingering rainfall across Northern Iowa Thursday night.

The occasional drizzle and small isolated thunderstorm are possible for the rest of Friday.

Another messy storm system moves in on Saturday. Addition rainfall amounts are likely to be half an inch across most of the area, but due to the weak and messy nature of the system, some isolated amounts could top 2.5 inches.