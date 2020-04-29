StormTeam 3:Mighty Wednesday winds in store

The storm system that brought us rain on Tuesday is moving out. But on the backside, we will see some mighty strong winds.

Winds out of the north on Wednesday will be between 20-40mph. The strongest winds will occur in the middle of the day, when gusts could reach above 40mph.

A tight pressure gradient on the backside of this system is to blame for these strong winds. Take precautions today with outdoor activity.

A wind advisory as is in place for Hancock county in Iowa as of Monday morning. We will be watching for further updates.