StormTeam 3:Cooler Temps through Mid May starting Monday

Get outside this weekend! And not just because we will see temps in the low-mid 70s, but also because it will be cooler than average for at least the next 7-10 days starting Monday.

For the weekend, we are looking at mostly sunny skies, temps in the low-mid 70s like we said, and NW winds up to 15mph.

Everything changes on Monday, when a shortwave moves into the region bringing rain Monday afternoon and overnight. On/off showers will linger into Tuesday.

THROUGH MID MAY:

The upper level pattern from Monday for the next week and a half will feature northwest winds from a semi-permanent high pressure system over the western US. The particular orientation of this weather pattern is known in Meteorology as an 'Omega Block' - a weather pattern that is very stable. This will drive cooler temps into our region and the rest of the east coast for at least the next 7-10 days. Expect high temps in the 50s and low 60s. There will be small overnight chances for frost here and there. We will have to continue watching to see if this risk increases.