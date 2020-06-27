StormTeam 3: Severe weather risk for Sunday afternoon

Saturday has been a warm and sunny day across the area, but with hot temps nearing 90 degrees and dew points above 60 on Sunday, there will be a lot of energy in the atmosphere for storms. And it seems that some will indeed pop across portions of the area come Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will start out sunny and clear just as Saturday did, but a shortwave disturbance in the mid layers of the atmosphere will work to allow storms to spark towards the atmosphere. This disturbance will move in from the south, and will be in northwestern Iowa by mid afternoon Sunday. At this time, winds out of the south will provide favorable energy and dynamics for supercell thunderstorms to erupt. There will be a risk for large hail in 1" diameter, winds gusting above 60mph, and even a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota out for a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather. This includes Freeborn and Mower counties in MN; Hancock Winnebago, Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, and Mitchell co in IA. Everywhere else in under a MARGINAL RISK (1/5) for severe weather.

Computer models have a WIDE spread on how Sunday's storm systems will evolve, with many having completely different answers. So to simplify the forecast for you, here is what you can expect.

Sunday Morning: Mostly Sunny skies with increasing clouds, and temps in the 70s quickly rising into the 80s by noon. 10% for the occasional shower.

Sunday 12pm-10pm: Chance for a few storms to erupt. Some of these could be supercells capable of producing severe weather. Thunderstorms will not be widespread.

Sunday 10pm - Monday Morning: More scattered storms, slow weakening to be expected. Some could last through 8am Monday, but severe chances will be low.

There are sure to be amends to this forecast given the very small scale nature of the disturbance Sunday. Stay tuned for more info. We are expecting scattered storms everyday through THURSDAY this week. More severe weather threats are likely.