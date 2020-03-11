Clear
BREAKING NEWS One case of coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County. Full Story
StormTeam 3 Tour visits Southgate Elementary in Austin

Over 500 kids got to experience the StormTeam3 tour in Austin today.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The StormTeam 3 Tour was out again on their 18th trip of the school year - this time in Austin. Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson, and Meteorologist Sean Macaday visited Southgate Elementary School and spoke to over 500 kids about the fun of weather. Four interactive weather experiments, severe weather topics, and tons of fun were experienced today. If you're interested in a spot at your school for this Tour, please email the team at weather@kimt.com.

