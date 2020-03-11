StormTeam 3 Tour visits Southgate Elementary in Austin

The StormTeam 3 Tour was out again on their 18th trip of the school year - this time in Austin. Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson, and Meteorologist Sean Macaday visited Southgate Elementary School and spoke to over 500 kids about the fun of weather. Four interactive weather experiments, severe weather topics, and tons of fun were experienced today. If you're interested in a spot at your school for this Tour, please email the team at weather@kimt.com.