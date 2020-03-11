The StormTeam 3 Tour was out again on their 18th trip of the school year - this time in Austin. Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson, and Meteorologist Sean Macaday visited Southgate Elementary School and spoke to over 500 kids about the fun of weather. Four interactive weather experiments, severe weather topics, and tons of fun were experienced today. If you're interested in a spot at your school for this Tour, please email the team at weather@kimt.com.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3 Tour visits Southgate Elementary in Austin
- Southgate Elementary Celebrates different cultures
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Banfield Elementary in Austin
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander Elementary
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Northwood-Kensett Elementary
- StormTeam 3 visits Washington Elementary School
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary in Preston
- StormTeam 3 Tour at George W. Gibbs Elementary in Rochester
- Minnesota Health Commissioner visits Sumner Elementary
Scroll for more content...