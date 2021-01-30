StormTeam 3: Freezing rain possible before snow Saturday into Sunday

Another weekend, another winter storm.

Winter weather advisories are in effect across the area through Sunday at noon ahead of this system. Scattered freezing rain/drizzle is possible early Saturday afternoon, transitions into scattered snow 4-6pm, and then gradually becoming more widespread by 10pm. Snow will be mostly confined eats of I-35 between 10pm Saturday and 10am Sunday, so places along and west of 35 can only really expect the snow Saturday evening.

Snow peters out throughout mid to late morning Sunday.

Because the bulk of the snow is held east, that is where we will see higher snow totals. 0-2 inches is expected along and west of I-35 including Albert Lea and Forest City. 2-4 inches a bit further east in places like Rochester, with Austin and Mason City likely seeing slightly less than Rochester. Fillmore county and Howard county stand to see the most with possible amounts above 4 inches. 6+ inches is possible further to the southeast where winter storm warnings are in effect.