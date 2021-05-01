StormTeam 3: Red Flag Warnings out for North Iowa

(Picture courtesy of Clay Kalvig)

A red flag warning is in effect through North Iowa and parts of Wisconsin Saturday afternoon until 7pm. This comes as high temps combined with low humidity (15-25% relative humidity) and strong winds out of the SW gusting above 40mph. Fire could spread rapidly under these conditions, and indeed it already has.

As of 4pm, a grass fire was ongoing in Rudd, Iowa. Floyd county dispatch said no structures were involved, but that the fire was large.

Meanwhile, some light rain was falling in parts of Southern Minnesota as clouds thickened. Much of this will not reach the ground, but rain is likely to fall later Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms.