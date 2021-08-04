StormTeam 3: Rain finally on the way Thursday

Finally.

We have some scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way for Thursday. Rain will never be too long-lasting, but it will be possible at any time of the day Thursday. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon will be between 12-6pm. No severe weather is expected. With high temperatures only in the mid 70s and cloudy skies, there will not be enough energy for that to occur.

More chances for rain linger into the weekend, with Saturday being another decent chance as temps warm into the 80s and humidity rises.