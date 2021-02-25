StormTeam 3: Average high temps increasing into March

Temps are on the climb!

The average high temperature today, Feb. 25th, is 31 degrees. The average high temp in 10 days time on March 7th is 36 degrees, a 5 degree climb! In a month's time on March 25th, the average high temp is 45 degrees, so the depth of winter likely on some of it's last breaths. That doesn't mean winter is done though, as there is still likely to be below average days and snow a plenty.

As temps warm in March, this invites more heat and moisture into the upper Midwest, and in turn invites more food for storm development.

How does our future look compared to these climate normals?

Well, the next several days in the forecast feature temps near or above average. High temps reach the upper 30s by Friday and Saturday, with 40s even possible next week! While highs are likely below freezing Sunday and Monday, the trend is still in line with the average trend of warming temps this time of year. It should be said that a few well below average days are likely in mid-late March as larger storms begin to develop and drag cold air in.

And speaking of storms, how is that looking in the forecast?

A warm-cold front pair is expected to develop in the upper Midwest on Friday, possibly bringing rain and snow to the region late Friday. Chances are better further east when this system will be more mature. Right now there is a 40% chance for precipitation on Friday night, with accumulation likely minimal.

Another small system swings through late Saturday into early Sunday. The small size of this system means that the area of heavier snow accumulation (2-4 inches) is also incredibly small and therefor variable. Some impacts in some areas are likely late Saturday into early Sunday, but time will tell where the placement of this storm ends up. The range in potential snow accumulation is wide... anywhere from 0-4 inches.

Be tuned for updates. Larger storms are likely into mid March.