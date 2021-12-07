StormTeam 3: Fluffy Snow Tuesday, More Later This Week

A light fluffy snow continues to fall across the area Tuesday morning, with a bit more of it in southern Minnesota.

The snowflake rate will peak sometime around 10am in Minnesota when the snow gets a bit heavier. The snow should remain pretty light in Iowa for most of the morning. Some slick spots on roads are likely in Minnesota late in the morning.

Snow continues to fall through the early afternoon, clearing way by 4pm for the afternoon commute home.

Accumulation is likely to be around half an inch in North Iowa, and likely above 1 inch for Southern Minnesota. Some more localized spots in Minnesota could see spots of an inch and a half. This snow will be fluffy, so shoveling should be pretty easy!

Temps will warm today into the low to mid 20s. We warm into the 30s by Thursday when there is a brief chance for a wintry mix.

A large winter storm is set to take shape across the Midwest Friday. Travel impacts are likely, so make contigency plans now. There will be more details about this storm Tuesday afternoon.