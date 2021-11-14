StormTeam 3: A few snow showers are possible Monday morning

The Monday morning commute could feature a few slippery spots on area roadways as light snow showers move through. Not expecting much, if any, accumulation, but there may be just enough snow for slick road conditions. Be sure to allow for extra time on your commute to work or school.
A few snow showers are possible Monday morning
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 8:04 PM
