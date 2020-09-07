StormTeam 3: Fall is here with temps in the 40s and 50s

I hope you took advantage of warmer skies this weekend, because fall has arrived.

Cold air behind two cold fronts that will swing across the region Monday will push temps well below average. High temps on Sunday in the 80s on Sunday, near 60 degrees on Monday, and in the upper 40s to 50 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Not only that, but it will also be cloudy, windy, and at times rainy through Wednesday. Winds Monday will be up to 15mph out of the north, increasing to 20mph by Tuesday and pushing the wind chill to near 40 degrees.

There will be some warming towards around 70 degrees by the weekend, but the week ahead will feel a lot more like October or even November than it will September.