StormTeam 3: A pretty average first day of fall

We are waking up to a new season this Wednesday morning, and it surely feels like it. Temps in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s makes for a brisk start. But clear skies all day will allow the us to heat us back up to the mid 60s with light northerly winds.

Temps make it a but warmer on Thursday with highs back to 70 degrees, but a cold front on Friday will knock that back down. That cold front also comes with a small isolated chance for rain during the day Friday. Friday will be more cloudy.

Mixed clouds this weekend, with temps rising into the mid 70s Sunday and lasting through much of next week will make for an above avaerage end to September and start of October.